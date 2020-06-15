<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En total <strong>hay 33 personas cursando la enfermedad <\/strong>en todo el territorio nacional.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":126522,"width":1001,"height":527,"sizeSlug":"large"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/informe-lunes.png" alt="" class="wp-image-126522" width="1001" height="527"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":126521,"width":508,"height":589,"sizeSlug":"large"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/Pa\u00eds-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-126521" width="508" height="589"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2020\/06\/15\/confirman-el-primer-caso-de-covid-19-en-tacuarembo\/">Confirman el primer caso de COVID-19 en Tacuaremb\u00f3<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->