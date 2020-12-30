<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En todo el pa\u00eds son 519 y se confirmaron seis fallecimientos en las \u00faltimas 24 horas.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":145956,"width":730,"height":694,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/12\/comunicado-miercoles.png" alt="" class="wp-image-145956" width="730" height="694"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/category\/coronavirus\/">Acced\u00e9 aqu\u00ed a todas las novedades sobre el Coronavirus COVID-19 <\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->