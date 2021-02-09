<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Desde que inici\u00f3 la pandemia son 506 las defunciones. Hay 506 casos nuevos y en total son 5.375 activos.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":150124,"width":622,"height":614,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/02\/COVID-MARTES-URUGUAY.png" alt="" class="wp-image-150124" width="622" height="614"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/02\/09\/detectan-11-nuevos-casos-de-covid-19-este-martes-en-san-jose-hay-204-activos\/">Detectan 11 nuevos casos de COVID-19 este martes en San Jos\u00e9; hay 204 activos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->