<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Los fallecidos por el virus ya son 725 y los casos activos ascienden a 10.461.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":154483,"width":595,"height":603,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/03\/Informe-COVID-martes-martes-martes.png" alt="" class="wp-image-154483" width="595" height="603"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/03\/16\/murio-una-mujer-por-covid-19-este-martes-en-san-jose-ya-son-16-los-fallecidos\/">Muri\u00f3 una mujer por COVID-19 este martes en San Jos\u00e9; ya son 16 los fallecidos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->