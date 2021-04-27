<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Este martes se detectaron 2.769 nuevos casos; hay 27.282 activos, 534 de ellos en CTI.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":159237,"width":590,"height":630,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/04\/martes-martes-martes-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-159237" width="590" height="630"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/04\/26\/murieron-65-personas-con-covid-19-este-lunes-en-uruguay-hay-535-pacientes-en-cti\/">Murieron 65 personas con Covid-19 este lunes en Uruguay; 535 pacientes en CTI<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->