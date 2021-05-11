<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Hay 25.554 casos activos, de ellos 525 se encuentran internados en CTI.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":160969,"width":632,"height":602,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/05\/MARTES-MARTES-MARTES-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-160969" width="632" height="602"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/05\/11\/vacunaran-a-jovenes-de-18-a-30-anos-entre-el-1o-y-el-8-de-junio\/">Vacunar\u00e1n a j\u00f3venes de 18 a 30 a\u00f1os entre el 1\u00ba y el 8 de junio<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->