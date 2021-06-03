<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En esta jornada se registraron 2.908 casos nuevos y los activos ahora son 36.218.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":163797,"width":570,"height":638,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/JUEVES-JUEVES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-163797" width="570" height="638"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/06\/03\/reportaron-114-casos-nuevos-este-jueves-en-san-jose-los-activos-son-1408\/">Reportaron 114 casos nuevos este jueves en San Jos\u00e9; los activos son 1408<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->