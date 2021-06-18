<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Hay 29.155 personas cursando la enfermedad; 405 de ellas est\u00e1n en CTI.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":165633,"width":616,"height":706,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/VIERNES-VIERNES-VIERNES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-165633" width="616" height="706"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/06\/18\/fallecio-un-hombre-de-49-anos-en-el-hospital-de-libertad-con-covid-19\/">Falleci\u00f3 un hombre de 49 a\u00f1os en el hospital de Libertad con Covid-19<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->