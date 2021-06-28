<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En esta jornada se detectaron 1.076 casos nuevos; hay 285 pacientes en CTI.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":166600,"width":579,"height":570,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/06\/LUNES-LUNES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-166600" width="579" height="570"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/06\/28\/covid-19-en-san-jose-este-lunes-hubo-35-casos-nuevos-los-activos-son-550\/">COVID-19 en San Jos\u00e9: este lunes hubo 35 casos nuevos, los activos son 550<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->