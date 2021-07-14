<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>En la actualidad hay 5.998 casos activos, 134 de ellos est\u00e1n en CTI.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":168425,"width":607,"height":557,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/MIERCOLES-MIERCOLES-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-168425" width="607" height="557"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":168426,"width":395,"height":230,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/MUERTOS-MIERCOLES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-168426" width="395" height="230"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="Moratorio: \u201cLlegar al verano abierto puede llegar a ser un objetivo alcanzable\u201d">Moratorio: \u201cLlegar al verano abierto puede llegar a ser un objetivo alcanzable\u201d<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->