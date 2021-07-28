<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En total hay 2.305 casos activos, 68 de ellos est\u00e1n en CTI.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":170321,"width":542,"height":565,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/MIERCOLES-MIERCOLES-MIERCOLES-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-170321" width="542" height="565"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":170322,"width":255,"height":309,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/FALLECIDOS-MIERCOLES-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-170322" width="255" height="309"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n:<a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/07\/28\/salud-publica-aprobo-tercera-dosis-de-pfizer-para-quienes-se-vacunaron-con-sinovac\/"> El MSP aprob\u00f3 tercera dosis de Pfizer para quienes se vacunaron con Sinovac<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->