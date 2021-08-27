<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Actualmente hay 1.175 casos activos, 10 de ellos est\u00e1n en CTI.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":173822,"width":577,"height":613,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/VIERNES-VIERNES-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-173822" width="577" height="613"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/08\/26\/murieron-3-personas-con-covid-19-este-jueves-en-uruguay-hay-79-nuevos-casos\/">Murieron 3 personas con COVID-19 este jueves en Uruguay; hay 79 nuevos casos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->