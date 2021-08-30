<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>En total hay 1.090 casos activos, 13 de ellos est\u00e1n en CTI.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":174118,"width":567,"height":599,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/LUNES-LUNES-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-174118" width="567" height="599"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="COVID-19: San Jos\u00e9 no tuvo casos nuevos este domingo; bajan a 23 los casos activos">COVID-19: San Jos\u00e9 no tuvo casos nuevos este domingo; bajan a 23 los casos activos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->