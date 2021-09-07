<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Los activos son 1.477, de ellos 15 se encuentran en CTI.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175023,"width":618,"height":586,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/MARTES-MARTES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-175023" width="618" height="586"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175024,"width":343,"height":163,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/FALLECIDOS-MARTES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-175024" width="343" height="163"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/09\/06\/san-jose-reporto-3-nuevos-casos-de-covid-19-este-lunes-hay-26-activos\/">San Jos\u00e9 report\u00f3 3 nuevos casos de COVID-19 este lunes; hay 26 activos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->