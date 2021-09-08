Una serpiente sonriente, un oso perezoso y un ave muy enojada son algunas de las fotografías seleccionadas por The comedy wildlife photography awards.
Cada año fotógrafos de todo el mundo envían sus trabajos a un concurso muy especial: el de fotografía de comedia.
The comedy wildlife photography awards es una iniciativa de Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, dos personas que comparten la pasión por la fotografía y por la conservación de la naturaleza.
De esa manera no solo muestran el lado más gracioso de la naturaleza, sino que ayudan a generar conciencia sobre la importancia de conservar la fauna salvaje de una manera positiva y que hará reír a más de uno.
Los ganadores serán anunciados el próximo 22 de octubre y el principal galardón será un safari de una semana en el Masai Mara, en Kenia.
Una serpiente muy sonriente
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Aditya Kshirsagar
PUNE
India
Title: Laughing Snake
Description: Vine snakes are very commonly seen snakes in western ghats of India. When approached they show aggression by opening their mouth wide open. Nothing to scare of this beautiful harmless Vine snake.I was happy to find it and smiling and It looks like he was smiling back at me.
Animal: Vine snake
Location of shot: India Humor de lunes
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Andrew Mayes
Randburg
South Africa
Title: Monday Morning Mood
Description: I took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings 🙂
Animal: Pied Starling
Location of shot: Rietvlei Nature Reserve Encuentro cercano
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Arthur Trevino
Longmont
United States
Title: Ninja Prairie Dog!
Description: When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story!
Animal: Bald Eagle
Location of shot: Hygiene, CO. Hora de ir a la escuela
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Chee Kee Teo
Singapore
Singapore
Title: Time for school
Description: A smooth-coated otter «bit» its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson
Animal: Smooth-coated otter
Location of shot: Singapore Mono montando una girafa
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Dirk-Jan Steehouwer
Noordwijk (zh)
Netherlands
Title: Monkey riding a giraf
Description: During a game drive we found a group of monkyes playing around with each other, jumping up and down from a bare branch.It was a joy to watch. After a while I saw a giraf coming from the right. By the moment the giraf did pass the branch, one of the monkeys was on his post to ride the giraf 🙂 Note: photo has been published in 2018 and 2019 in Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Telegraph, News Corp Australia, ImagineChina and Sipa Press France. The image is not exclusively licensed to someone else and publication rights have not been granted to someone else.
Animal: Monkey and Giraf
Location of shot: Murchison Falls NP, Uganda Fortachón
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Gurumoorthy Gurumoorthy
Chennai
India
Title: The Comedy wildlife
Description: Indian chameleon this image capture in Western Ghats Tamilnadu (Indian) used camera Nikon D5300 70-300mm lens
Animal: Indian chameleon
Location of shot: Western Ghats Chusmas
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Jan Piecha
Kassel
Germany
Title: Chinese whispers
Description: The little raccoon cups are telling secrets to each other
Animal: Raccoon
Location of shot: Kassel, Germany Gorditos y bonitos, muchachos
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Joshua Galicki
Washington
United States
Title: «We’re Too Sexy For This Beach»
Description: I was lying on the beach during a stretch of fair weather at Volunteer Point in East Falkland, just waiting to capture a Gentoo Penguin jumping out of the surf to land on the beach. To my delight, a trio emerged from the water and walked straight in my direction. I really enjoyed photographing this moment as it seems to capture some sassy personality displayed by these individuals
Animal: Gentoo Penguins
Location of shot: East Falkland, Falkland Islands Auch
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Ken Jensen
Burnley
United Kingdom
Title: Ouch!
Description: A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China – this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!
Animal: Golden Silk Monkey
Location of shot: Yunnan China La vida en cuarentena
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Martina Novotna
Elvington
United Kingdom
Title: Mr. Giggles
Description: Grey seal pup appears to be giggling. I loved the expression captured. It looks so human-like. I was lying on a rocky beach for hours, as motionlessly as possible, patiently waiting for seal life to unfold around me. This seal pup came onto the shore for a bit of rest and ended up sleeping on its chosen rock for hours before the incoming tide forced it to move more inland. Occasionally, it would stretch and yawn and it was one of the yawns that led to this expression, looking as if the seal was giggling.
Animal: Grey seal
Location of shot: Ravenscar Sorpresa
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Pal Marchhart
Budapest
Hungary
Title: Peek-a-boo
Description: A young bear descending from a tree looks like he/she is playing hide and seek.
Animal: Brown Bear
Location of shot: Hargita Mountains, Romania Los bailes después de la pandemia
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021
Sarosh Lodhi
Nagpur
India
Title: Dancing Away to Glory
Description: A young langur sways its body to give an impression that its dancing.
Animal: Langur
Location of shot: Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India
