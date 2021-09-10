<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Este viernes los activos en todo el pa\u00eds son 1.653 casos activos, 17 de ellos en CTI.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175335,"width":612,"height":572,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/VIERNES-VIERNES.png" alt="" class="wp-image-175335" width="612" height="572"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/09\/09\/san-jose-reporto-este-jueves-3-casos-nuevos-de-covid-19-hay-42-activos\/">San Jos\u00e9 report\u00f3 este jueves 3 casos nuevos de COVID-19; hay 42 activos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->