<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Se realiz\u00f3 este viernes 17 de setiembre por la noche por las calles c\u00e9ntricas de la capital departamental.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsanjoseahora%2Fvideos%2F609058873834804%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsanjoseahora%2Fvideos%2F449426669713402%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsanjoseahora%2Fvideos%2F998607174273483%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsanjoseahora%2Fvideos%2F601740300835665%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsanjoseahora%2Fvideos%2F191226666431625%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; <!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175998,"width":646,"height":363,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https://www.sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/WhatsApp-Image-2021-09-17-at-18.30.57.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-175998" width="646" height="363"/></figure></div>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175993,"width":656,"height":492,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https://www.sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/1-1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-175993" width="656" height="492"/></figure></div>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175994,"width":661,"height":496,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https://www.sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2-1-1024x768.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-175994" width="661" height="496"/></figure></div>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175995,"width":661,"height":496,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https://www.sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/3-1024x768.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-175995" width="661" height="496"/></figure></div>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175996,"width":662,"height":496,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https://www.sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/4-1024x768.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-175996" width="662" height="496"/></figure></div>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":175997,"width":667,"height":500,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https://www.sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/5-1024x768.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-175997" width="667" height="500"/></figure></div>
<!-- /wp:image -->