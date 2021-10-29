<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En esta jornada tres pacientes fueron dados de alta.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":180255,"width":562,"height":194,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/CORONAVIRUS-VIERNES-SAN-JOSE.png" alt="" class="wp-image-180255" width="562" height="194"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/10\/28\/san-jose-registro-este-jueves-un-nuevo-caso-de-covid-19-hay-16-activos\/">San Jos\u00e9 registr\u00f3 este jueves un nuevo caso de COVID-19; hay 16 activos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->