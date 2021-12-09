<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>En esta jornada un paciente fue dado de alta.<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":184434,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/12\/SAN-JOSE-JUEVES-COVID.png" alt="" class="wp-image-184434"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/12\/09\/fallecieron-una-mujer-y-un-hombre-con-covid-19-este-jueves-en-uruguay\/">Fallecieron una mujer y un hombre con COVID-19 este jueves en Uruguay<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->