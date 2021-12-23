<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>En esta jornada un paciente fue dado de alta.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":185880,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-full"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/12\/SAN-JOSE-JUEVES-COVID-2.png" alt="" class="wp-image-185880"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n:<a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2021\/12\/23\/sin-fallecidos-por-covid-19-este-jueves-en-uruguay-hay-447-casos-nuevos\/"> Sin fallecidos por COVID-19 este jueves en Uruguay; hay 447 casos nuevos<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->