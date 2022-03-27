<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>La Corte Electoral ya comenz\u00f3 a emitir datos. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsanjoseahora%2Fvideos%2F689711612231233%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":196701,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter size-large"><img src="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/03\/TODO-EL-PAIS-1-1024x556.png" alt="" class="wp-image-196701"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/www.sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2022\/03\/27\/bentaberri-destaco-la-capacidad-que-tenemos-de-pensar-diferente-e-igual-compartir-la-vida\/">Bentaberri destac\u00f3 \u201cla capacidad que tenemos de pensar diferente e igual compartir la vida\u201d<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->